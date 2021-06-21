Karachi police ask online taxi service for data of registered cars

KARACHI: The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police have asked an online taxi service to share data of all vehicles registered with it.

In a letter to the head of the ride-hailing service, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Arif Aslam further demanded that it inform the police about the mechanism it employs to verify ownership and other details of vehicles.

During an ongoing investigation against an inter-provincial gang of car lifters, the SSP said, it came to light that a stolen car with a fake number plate was being used for the online taxi service.

Also Read: Police arrest car lifters running stolen cars in online taxi service

“On inspection the car was found out to be a stolen car from Karachi,”the letter read, adding, “Thus a stolen car was being used in … online service and innocent citizens of Karachi were being given transport in car involved in crime.”

“This alarming fact raises so many questions regarding the system of verification of vehicles being registered with your organization and used by citizens of Karachi,” the said.

“Any lapse in the matter can certainly give way to criminal elements to extend their criminal activities through vehicle being used under your system,” the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) wrote in the letter.

