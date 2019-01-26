Karachi police chief makes surprise visits, suspends four police officials

KARACHI: In a surprise move, Additional Inspector General Police Dr Amir Shaikh on Saturday visited different areas of the city, disguising himself as a common citizen to witness the performance the police force.

A police spokesperson said that the Karachi police chief suspended four police officials, including two ASIs over violation of duty rules and harassing public. He said that the police officials were found harassing people instead of controlling traffic at MT Khan Road in Sultanabad.

The officials were from Jackson and Sultanabad police stations, said the spokesperson and added that the police chief had directed SP Traffic city and DSP to submit report over the issue.

In-charges of Jackson and Sultanabad police stations along with record keepers were also summoned by the AIG Dr Amir Shaikh, said the spokesperson.

Read More: AIG Amir Shaikh calls for joint efforts to resolve traffic issues

Earlier, the Additional Inspector General Police Dr Amir Shaikh, on January 24, had called for the joint efforts to resolve traffic related issues of the metropolis

“The traffic related problems can be resolved if eight to nine concerned departments were start acting efficiently,” Karachi Police Chief Amir Shaikh had said while talking to newsmen in Karachi here.

Mr Shaikh had said license and number plate were important for the traffic enforcement in any country, but unfortunately 60 to 70 per cent populace of Karachi, even don’t have valid licenses.

Comments

comments