Karachi police unable to understand gripe between groups of disabled individuals

KARACHI: Two groups of special people who have a gripe against each other are seated for the past three hours in the vicinity of Gulshan-e-Hadeed trying to explain the matter to the police, ARY News reported.

Steel Town police station’s staff has its hands full with the complainants and are yet to understand anything being told by means of gestures from both parties.

According to details, The duty officer present on the spot has failed to understand the matter completely and has sought help from peers and people who work with people who have disabilities and special needs to make sense of what the problem is.

Both groups were embroiled in a heated argument at a local eating place after the ruckus became uncontrollable, the police were called.

Three people with no sense of speech were taken into custody by the local police after the owner of the local eatery registered a complaint against the individuals for disrupting the peace.

