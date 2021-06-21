Karachi police fail to arrest dacoits who barged into ex-commissioner’s house

KARACHI: Police officials have failed to arrest the six-member gang of dacoits who had barged into a house of Karachi’s former commissioner and looted valuables worth more than Rs40 million, ARY News reported on Monday.

The dacoits had entered the residence of a former Karachi commissioner located in Central District after pretending to be the government officers in broad daylight at 11:26 am on June 8 and snatched gold jewellery, cash and prize bonds worth Rs40 million. This is being said the biggest robbery of 2021 in Karachi.

CCTV footage has also surfaced which showed the criminals coming out of the house.

A case had been registered at Samanabad police station.

Read: Suspects in ‘year’s biggest robbery’ case held in Karachi

However, the dacoits have not been arrested yet after 13 days, whereas, crime scene unit was also failed to dig out the criminals.

Police said that the department constituted a team comprising expert investigators to arrest the culprits. Sources closer to the investigators told ARY News that the dacoity incident was planned and carried out by highly skilled criminals including some foreign nationals.

The District Central police department has expedited efforts to trace and arrest the criminals, sources added.

