Beware! Traffic Police all set to launch crackdown against tinted glass vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: After a successful ‘No Bike No Helmet campaign’, Karachi Traffic Police has decided to launch grand operation against tinted glass vehicles in the metropolis from tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) traffic has directed to launch operation against cars with tinted windows. The SSP traffic has also ordered senior police officials to remove the tinted glass from their vehicles.

However, those who have taken special permission for tinted glass would be free from the crackdown.

It must be noted that DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar had initiated a campaign on July 1 at the SSP Traffic South Karachi Camp Office in the Metropole area against motorcyclists who did not wear helmets.

Read More: 12,755 motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets

“Rs.40 million fine was imposed, 0.3 million tickets were issued and 1,84,000 motorcycles were impounded in violation of the helmet use during 21 days -long special campaign, by the Traffic Police,” said DIG traffic.

Earlier on July 23, more than 50 citizens have been locked up over violating the traffic rules, according to the SSP traffic police, Asad Malhi.

