Karachi police nab two injured dacoits in alleged shootout  

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two dacoits in injured condition after a shootout in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to initial details, the police encounter occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, injuring the two alleged dacoits. “Their other two accomplices fled from the scene,” the police said adding weapons were recovered from the accused possession.

They were identified as Umar farooq and Naveed. “The injured are shifted to a local hospital and will be further investigated to trace other culprits involved in the dacoity bid,” they said.

On November 28, police claimed to have arrested a second accused in the killing of a minor girl during a mugging attempt in Surjani area of the city.

On November 19, a four-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area.

The victim girl, identified as Sidra, was traveling with her maternal uncle on a motorcycle when robbers intercepted them.

The police on November 27, announced to arrest the first accused from a private hospital in New Karachi area of the city. “Doctors at the hospital informed police of presence of an injured person,” the police said a raid was carried out to arrest him from there.

