Police foil dacoity bids in separate actions in Karachi

KARACHI: The police teams have foiled dacoity bids by taking timely actions in different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police officials have arrested three alleged dacoits after a gun battle near Nipa round-about in Karachi. The robbers were allegedly looting cash and other valuables from a woman on the scene.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sajid Sadozai told media that a patrolling team arrested three alleged dacoits after the exchange of fire. The arrested men were shifted to Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station for further investigation.

Police officials also recovered weapons, stolen items, motorcycle and other valuables from their possession, he added.

In another action, an alleged dacoit identified as Safdar has been killed during an encounter in near Gulistan-e-Johar police station of the metropolis today.

SSP Sadozai detailed that the alleged dacoit and his accomplices driving a motorcycle and car have fled from a crime scene towards University Road after looting Rs60,000 and eight-tola gold from a home in Ferozeabad area. A police team tried to stop the alleged dacoits over their suspicious movement but the culprits opened fire on them.

In the response action, one of the criminals fell from the motorcycle after sustaining injuries by police firing and died on the scene. However, the other criminals managed to flee from the site.

The police department also provided previous criminal record of Safdar as his dacoits’ gang committed different robberies in residential areas using the car and motorcycle.

Two cases were also filed in SITE Super Highway police station against Safdar, whereas, the affected family has also identified the dacoit.

Moreover, four dacoits have been arrested by police officials after an armed battle in SITE A area of Karachi. The police team seized two stolen bikes and weapons from the detained dacoits.

According to police, the dacoit gang was involved in various cases and search continued for arresting their accomplices still at large.

