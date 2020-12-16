Karachi police SSP says they detained motorcycle lifter gang

KARACHI: Police of District West has said Wednesday in its crackdown against vehicles theft it has detained three-member bike lifter group upon a secret information it received, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police in West district of metropolis said the detained suspects were involved in stealing many motorcycles from Karachi.

The police have recovered motorcycles and spare parts from suspects custody and the SSP West has said they will hand the suspects over to Anti Car Lifting Cell for further proceedings.

Separately earlier the other day, the personnel of Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have arrested two more cops over charges of abducting a businessman in a police van in Karachi.

Police officials told media that CIA’s AVCC officials nabbed two more cops, taking the number of arrests to six including a high-ranking officer, driver Nasir, Amir and Waseem. Moreover, the government weapons and mobile phones of the suspected cops were also seized.

