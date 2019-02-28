KARACHI: A six-member drug-peddling gang busted by Shahrea Faisal police during an action conducted on Wednesday night in Karachi, ARY News reported.

While addressing media, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East said that Sharea Faisal police nabbed a six-member gang of drug peddlers which also include three girls.

The arrested suspects were identified as Rohail, Waqas and Abdul Raheem while 3374gm hashish and three pistols were also recovered from their possession, said the police officer.

Read More: Pakistani drug smuggler executed in Saudi Arabia

Police said that the suspects were involved in narcotics’ supplies in parties, farmhouses, educational institutions. A case has been registered against the suspects in Sharea Faisal police station.

Earlier on February 6, Pakistan Navy in an offshore operation near Pasni in Balochistan, seized a large consignment of hashish.

Read More: Woman drug smuggler, Afghan nationals arrested from Attock

Approximately 2000 kilograms of hashish with a value of 30 million US dollars were captured by the Navy in an offshore operation near Pasni town in Balochistan. The Navy conducted the intelligence-based operation on the basis of permanent surveillance and mutual cooperation, the spokesman said.

In January, Pakistan Coast Guards on Saturday seized huge quantity of contraband items, in two separate actions in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Detailing about the actions, the spokesperson of the PCG said, as many as 37 kilogram hashish was recovered, during a checking of a passenger van at Windar Khari check post in Balochistan. Five suspects were also taken into custody in the PCG action.

Comments

comments