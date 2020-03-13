Policeman, passer-by injured in cross-fire near Karachi’s Bufferzone

KARACHI: A policeman and a passer-by sustained injuries in an alleged gun battle between security officials and dacoits in Bufferzone area of Karachi, whereas, one dacoit was arrested, ARY News reported on

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central told media that one policeman was wounded by the firing of dacoits during an encounter in Bufferzone Phase III area of the metropolis.

A passer-by has also sustained bullet injuries when the dacoits opened indiscriminate fire, he added.

He detailed that a dacoit gang opened fire on a patrolling police team, whereas, two accused persons were injured in retaliation and one alleged dacoit was arrested. The police officer said the remaining three dacoits managed to flee from the scene.

The wounded persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police forces have cordoned off the area and commenced search operations to nab the remaining dacoits.

In January, a cop had martyred and a dacoit was killed as police intercepted street criminals in Karachi’s Baldia Town area and exchanged fire with them.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, a patrolling team of the police intercepted suspicious men in Baldia’s Ittehad Town and asked them to stop. The culprits, however, returned fire, forcing the law enforcing authority personnel to respond to it.

During the exchange, one cop sustained bullet wounds and succumbed to his injuries while a dacoit was also killed at the spot. Police had also recovered a weapon from the alleged mugger.

