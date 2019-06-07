Karachi: Police fails to rein in criminals in Eid holidays

KARACHI: Armed bandits entered in a house and looted valuables from a house in Bahadarabad locality of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, four dacoits entered the house of a trader in Bahadarabad. They take the house owner hostage and looted jewelry, cash, mobile phones and other valuables while staying half an hour in the house.

The culprits are identifiable in a CCTV footage but the police have failed to arrest them yet.

In the same locality, a bid to rob the cash machine of a bank was failed and the accused fled from the scene when the security alarm started wailing.

In another incident a young man killed while resisting a bid of robbery at M.A. Jinnah Road.

In Model Colony a man was deprived of cash and other valuables in a robbery incident.

Sindh Police chief has taken notice of the incident and directed SSP South Zone to investigate the incident and arrest culprits involved in the crime.

The port city has witnessed rampant crimes during Eid ul Fitr holidys despite the law enforcement agencies claims of tightened security in Karachi.

According to South Zone police sources, since the Eid night several crimes have been reported to police and dozens of people have been robbed in Sea View and Defence Phase-VIII area.

Crime incidents also reported in Gizri, Zamzama and Tauheed Commercial areas in Clifton.

Five persons were robbed in the jurisdiction of Boat Basin police station, police sources said.

In the city area scores of street crimes reported to police in Preedy and Aram Bagh police station limits.

