Karachi police officials found guilty in unprovoked shootout injuring 2

KARACHI: At least four personnel have been arrested Sunday after an internal police inquiry found them guilty of recklessly opening fire and injuring at least two citizens in Abbas Town area of District Central, ARY News reported.

The officials in the police department said they first received the information that police confronted some burglars and that when they did not respond to police asking them to stop, the personnel present there opened fire and injured them.

Later when the divisional officer visited the scene, there was no trace of any weapon or stolen items being implicated on the injured citizens.

After sensing suspicion, the department launched an inquiry under the supervision of SP Gulshan and ceased the case to be lodged against the injured citizen that police accused of burglary.

The city police have now booked the four personnel including Asghar Ali, Abdul Qadir, Sabir and petrol driver Bahadur as the case has been filed against them for recklessly discharging their duties.

