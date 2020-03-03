Karachi police recover 5,000 surgical masks

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday recovered as many as 5,000 surgical masks during a raid in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The action was taken in Karachi’s area of Saddar. The recovered masks were apparently hoarded to be sold on higher prices amid the coronavirus outbreak scare in the country.

Earlier in last week, the Rangers in a separate raid had captured thousands of surgical masks and arrested two persons involved in its hoarding of masks.

The paramilitary force had conducted a raid at PECHS and arrested an owner of a car showroom who was involved in the illegal practice amid the fear of coronavirus in public.

Read more: Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case

The law enforcement agency on indication of accused Mohammad Usman captured 74,000 surgical masks and 200 infusion water drips from a place in the city, a spokesman said.

The accused had purchased large number of the masks in partnership with a car showroom owner Muzammil.

The man was selling the masks at the OLX at inflated price, Rangers spokesman had said.

