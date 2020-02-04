Police recover girl abducted over marriage proposal in Karachi raid   

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday recovered a girl abducted from Balochistan province over marriage proposal dispute in a joint raid carried out within the remits of Sachal police station in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a joint raid involving Balochistan police and two police stations of Karachi-Sohrab Goth and Sachal- were involved in the action against culprits.

During the raid, the law enforcement authorities successfully recovered the girl and nabbed three people over their involvement in the criminal bid.

Narrating the incident, the authorities said that the girl, Abida Bibi, was abducted from her residence in Dera Murad Jamali, over a marriage proposal dispute some six months back and was shifted to Karachi.

“The culprits also killed her father Ayub who resisted during the abduction bid,” they said.

The culprits arrested during the raid are identified as Ishaq Khan, Ahsan Khan and Mohammad Ameen. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation into the case.

On January 18, a resident of Orangi Town area of the metropolis was abducted on Saturday after being fooled over the phone by abductors.

According to details, the abductors pretended to be a woman on the other end of the phone and mimicked a females voice to lure the innocent man in.

The man was called to district Kashmore in Sindh and was later taken, hostage.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur revealed that a ransom was sought by the abductors for the release of the man.

The man has since been released by his captives after the ransom was paid off, the abductors remain at large to this day.

