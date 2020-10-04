Karachi police recover five-year-old Zainab days after abduction  

KARACHI: Police on Sunday recovered five-year-old Zainab from Malir area, days after she had gone missing in a mysterious way, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the minor girl was recovered after Malir police acted on a tip-off and recovered her during a raid. “Two suspects have also been arrested,” the police said as a woman is also said to be involved in the entire episode.

The family of the five-year-old girl, Zainab, told ARY News that she went outside for playing three days ago at 5:00 pm and mysteriously vanished from the ground. Some people are saying that Zainab was abducted while others are expressing fear that she fell into a sewerage line, mother said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The father said that he has no enmity with anyone, however, he expressed disappointment over the slow progress of efforts underway for the recovery of her daughter.

It is pertinent to mention here that violent incidents related to children have been reported from the city and earlier in August, Karachi police officials recovered skeletal remains of a seven-year-old boy from Korangi Industrial Area who was missing since last 20 days.

The minor boy, Ahmed Khan, had been abducted by unidentified persons from BMW Ground Sector B/8 of Korangi Industrial Area, stated the First Investigation Report (FIR) registered over complaint of the victim’s father.

Read More: Marwah rape-murder: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

An investigation officer had said that the skeletal remains were of the missing boy, whereas, Ahmed Khan’s clothes were also recovered from the scene.

The detained person accused of abducting the boy had told police investigators that Ahmed Khan had been raped and murdered by his friend Asghar. He further said that Asghar had raped the child and strangled him to death before hiding his dead body.

Comments

comments