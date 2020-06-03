Another policeman falls prey to coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: One more policeman succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Wireless Operator Hassan Raza was hospitalized after testing positive for deadly virus. He lost his life battling the virus at a private hospital today.

Raza was performing his duties in Police’s telecommunication department in Karachi’s Central district.

It may be noted that so far, eight personnel of Sindh Police have lost their lives, while more than 350 senior officers and the personnel are fighting the virus.

Read more: 15 more cops test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

On Monday, Punjab police had reported eight more cases of coronavirus in their law enforcment officers.

18,816 police officers and government officials had been tested for coronavirus in the province out of which 418 have thus far tested positive for the pathogen.

A total of 15,921 police officers and government officials had tested negative for coronavirus.

Four coronavirus infected police officers had succumbed to the disease, 254 Punjab police officials had made full recoveries after testing positive for coronavirus prior.

Comments

comments