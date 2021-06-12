Policeman martyred in encounter with dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: A policeman was martyred during an encounter with dacoits in District Malir of Karachi here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, a policeman identified named Shabbir Ahmed was martyred on the spot in firing with dacoits near Jamali Bridge in Karachi.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi East district, the police team reached near Jamali Bridge located on Super Highway after they received reports of the robbery incidents.

“The dacoits opened fire on a police team which reached Jamali Bridge,” he said, adding that as a result of an encounter with dacoits the cop embraced martyrdom.

Yesterday, a private engineering college’s educator was gunned down by unidentified assailants on a motorcycle near Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in Karachi.

Read More: Professor gunned down by unidentified assailants in Karachi

The educator from a private engineering college affiliated with NED Engineering University was murdered by unidentified gunmen when he was returning to his home in his vehicle.

Police said the deceased educator was identified as Professor Zahir Ali.

After getting seriously wounded by the firing, Professor Zahir Ali was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Comments

comments