Karachi policemen directed to report back to stations after top cops go on leave

KARACHI: Karachi police personnel have been directed to report back to their concerned stations after top police officials in the province went on leave in protest over an episode involving the arrest of the PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the cops patrolling and posted across the city have been summoned at their concerned police stations.

The development came after Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province have decided to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

The IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar has gone on leave for 15 days.

According to sources, a high-level meeting was convened at the Capital City Police Office (CCPO) in Karachi today where top police officials watched the press conference of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the matter and later decided to support the IGP Sindh.

Read More: COAS Bajwa orders inquiry into ‘Karachi incident’

It has also emerged that the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGPs) of the three ranges of Karachi have also gone on leave and left their offices soon after submitting their leave applications.

Additional IG (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Headquarters Saqib Ismail Memon, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh, DIG West Asim Qaimkhani, DIG CTD Umar Shahid, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, DIG Qamar Zaman, SSP Intelligence Tauqeer Naeem, DIG East, DIG West, and DIG Special Branch have also gone on leave.

Comments

comments