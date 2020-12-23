Karachi port sets ‘world record’ in cargo handling

KARACHI: The Karachi Port has reportedly set a new world record for handling most bulk cargo in one day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the Karachi Port broke its own record by handling 11,802 tons of fertilizer in one day. Sources said that ‘MV Carriages’ offloaded 11,802 tons of fertilizer at the port.

The sources said that Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) had set world records in discharging and packing fertilizer at the port in 2003 and 2006.

Comments

comments