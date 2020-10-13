Half Karachi having sleepless nights due to power cuts: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday took the K-Electric to task over unannounced load-shedding in Karachi, observing that half of the port city is having sleepless nights due to power cuts.

“Karachi is experiencing a heatwave and people don’t have electricity,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked while hearing a case pertaining to prolonged power cuts in the Sindh province.

Read More: Rs 2.89 per unit tariff hike approved for K-Electric customers

He asked why should the managing director of the port city’s sole power distributor not be sent to jail with a heavy fine.

The chief justice also slammed the federal government saying it was not fulfilling its duty properly.

The attorney general informed the apex court that Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar and Power Minister Omar Ayub wanted to brief the court on the issue and sought permission for the purpose.

Read More: Severe load shedding irks people in Karachi

Both ministers will brief the court in coming two weeks. Meanwhile, the bench directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the K-Electric to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The court adjourned the hearing for a month.

Comments

comments