Karachi woman delivers baby in rickshaw finding local hospital shut

KARACHI: A woman reportedly birthed her baby on Saturday inside a rickshaw in Gizri area of district South as a local hospital with maternity facility was closed, ARY News reported.

As soon as her delivery transpired, lawmakers from ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf visited the local hospital to see grieving family and made contact with hospital administration over the incident.

The PTI huddle for the neighbourhood rushing to the hospital including Shahzad Qureshi and Dr Seema Zia roasted provincial health minister for the situation faced by the woman in her labour and said she was solely responsible.

The domestic leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party, which rules Sindh province, Qureshi said is busy shutting down hospitals in Karachi while health facilities are at a standstill.

In spite of its billion-rupee health budget of the province, the health sector is left to rot, Qureshi of PTI said.

READ: Sujawal woman delivers baby in dargah as public hospital had no doctors

Earlier last month, in what demonstrated the abysmal state of public medical facilities across Sindh province, a lady in labour had to deliver her child in a nearby shrine because the on-duty hospital doctor was absent.

The pregnant woman visited the public hospital in Mirpur Bhatoro, however, upon finding out there was no lady doctor in the house to tend to her, the pregnant woman, unable to afford an alternative, had to deliver her child within the premises of a nearby shrine.

