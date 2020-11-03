International magazine Bloomberg on Tuesday declared Karachi’s public transportation worst in the world.

According to the report, the city of lights which was once well connected by a circular railway but corruption and mismanagement in the transportation sector brought the city to a grinding halt in the late 1990s,. Many of the railway tracks have become illegal slums with people moving from smaller towns to earn more.

“Karachi has yet to find a humane way to address land encroachment that stymies development and relocate people without incurring immense political blowback,” said Adam Weinstein, a research fellow at the Washington D.C.-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

The report said that Karachi ranks as having the worst public transport system globally.

Karachi roads are filled with potholes, not all traffic signals are automated, and it’s common to see drivers running red lights.

“Karachi, despite its importance, is a political orphan,” said Arsalan Ali Faheem, a consultant at DAI, a Bethesda, Maryland-based company that advises on development projects.

On the other hand, the Sindh government today suspended the operations of People’s Bus Service in Karachi owing to lack of funds and incompetent administration.

According to sources, 10 air-conditioned buses were launched in the city by the provincial government a year back, which covered a route between Dawood Chowrangi in Landhi to Tower.

The sources within the provincial transport department also confirmed to ARY NEWS regarding its closure.

