Suspected criminals arrested during separate raids in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 12 suspects involved in different crimes were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi, the spokesperson said on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, Rangers officials have carried out raids in different areas of the metropolis and nabbed 12 suspects including dacoits, street criminals and drug peddlers.

The raids were carried out in Malir Cantt, Gulistan-e-Johar, Landhi and other areas.

Ammunition and narcotics were also recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on August 25, at least four suspected criminals had been arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects were nabbed from Gulshan-e-Johar who were involved in various robbery cases.

Moreover, two other suspects, Mohammad Shafiq and Maqsood Hussain were arrested from Chakiwara, neighbourhoods of Lyari Town in Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

