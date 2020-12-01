KARACHI: Sacked employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) have called off their protests on Wednesday and relieved the blocked main railway track near Bin Qasim which suspended the rail traffic for many hours, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Express train has now left for its destination Pindi after 10 hours of obstruction at Landhi station due to the protests while other trains Rehman Baba and Shah Hussain have resumed their trajectory towards Karachi after 12-hour protests-led stoppage.

Other trains such as Allama Iqbal Express, Karakoram Express, and Business Express have embarked on their journey out of Karachi, as well.

According to the reports, the departure of Lahore bound Shah Hussain and Karachi Express have been postponed now.

It may be noted that earlier today, education and labor minister for Sindh Saeed Ghani of Pakistan Peoples Party said he has held talks with protestors on behalf of the government and has taken note of their grievances who later have agreed to his advice of calling of protests.

وزیر اعلی سندھ کی ہدایت پر میں نے پاکستان اسٹیل ملز کے احتجاجی ملازمین سے رابطہ کرکے

ریلوے ٹریک کے بند ہونے سے ہزاروں مسافروں کی مشکلات سے آگاہ کیا اور میری درخواست پر اسٹیل ملز کے احتجاجی ملازمین نے ریلوے ٹریک پر احتجاج ختم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ 1/2 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) December 1, 2020

He said PPP stands with ex-PSM employees who have been sacked by the federal government

ہم اسٹیل ملز کے برطرف ملازمین کے مسائل کے حل میں ان کے ساتھ ہیں ، اسٹیل ملز کے 4500 سے زائد ملازمین کی برطرفی وفاقی حکومت کا ظالمانہ اقدام ہے۔ کل اسٹیل ملز کے برطرف ملازمین کے وفد سے ملاقات کرکے لائحہ عمل طے کیا جائیگا۔ 2/2 — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) December 1, 2020

He said the government will officially sit with PSM sacked-employee delegation for the protocols to raise their protests and demands to federal government.

Earlier on Tuesday. a large number of sacked employees of PSM blocked the main railway track near Bin Qasim, suspending the rail traffic for the last two hours.

As per details, the employees of PSM have staged a sit-in at the railway track near Bin Qasim against the sacking of their services by the federal government.

As a result, the up and down rail traffic is suspended, whereas Karachi Express and Sir Syed Express are waiting at the stations for clearance for the last two hours. The enraged protestors are urging the government to take back its decision to laying-off their services.

