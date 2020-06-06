Met dept forecasts light rain in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in different areas of Karachi tonight and Sunday morning, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its forecast, predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of light rainfall late Sunday night and Sunday morning,

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with the maximum temperature ranging up to 37 degrees Celsius and humidity up to 50 percent.

Last week, light rainfall was observed in various parts of the metropolis on Sunday turning the hot and humid weather cooler.

Light rainfall and drizzle reported in areas of North Karachi, Shadman Town, Buffer Zone and North Nazimabad.

The rain was also reported in areas of Superhighway, Scheme 33, Gulzar e Hijri and Saadi Town.

It is pertinent to mention here that various parts of Karachi on Wednesday were hit by strong winds coupled with dust storm, slight rain and lightning, plunging the city into darkness.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, various parts of the city witnessed dust storm caused due to strong western winds.

At least three people including a woman had been killed and over 15 others injured after incidents related to dusty strong winds hitting the city.

