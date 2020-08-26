Karachi rains: Pakistan Refinery expresses fear of temporary shutdown

Due to the recent torrential downpour, Pakistan Refinery Limited, an oil refinery based in Karachi incurred huge losses to its pipelines, according to a letter addressed to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company in its letter to PSX expressed its fear that a temporary shutdown was imminent due to damage the intra-city pipelines conceded due to heavy rains in the metropolitan.

“The rainwater has washed away a portion of the Piles Bridge,” the letter read, adding that it carried the intra-city oil pipelines for the company.

The pipeline extending from Keamari Terminal to Korangi experienced a halt in supply and the damages are yet to be accounted for. “Though the access to the site is difficult,” read the letter, “we are assessing the situation so that the magnitude of damage can be ascertained.”

The letter said that once the assessment was complete, they would be able to estimate the time for “restoring the oil-pipelines”.

Comments

comments