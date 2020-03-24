KARACHI: Several parts of the country have received rainfall, while it was also drizzling in some parts of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This morning Nazimabad, SITE area, Ferozabad, Tariq Road, Baloch Colony and adjacent localities received light rainfall or drizzle, according to reports.

Several parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received heavy to light rainfall including Kot Radhakishan, Sahiwal, Pakpatan, Vehari, Okara, Sarae Alamgir, Pasrur, Mian Channu, Gujrat, Tabba Sultanpur, Phalia, Buner, Swat and Lakki Marwat, met office said.

Clouds also covered sky and turned weather pleasant with light rainfall in Nawabshah and Naushehro Feroz districts in Sindh

An westerly wave entered in Pakistan on Friday that intensified on Sunday and under the influence of this westerly wave, rains reported in the country.

The met office had earlier predicted dust-thunderstorm-rain and hailstorm at few places in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Dadu, Larkana, Karachi.

Isolated heavy falls predicted in Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Lasbella and Makran coast in Balochistan and Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Battagram and Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

