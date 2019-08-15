Karachi to receive light rainfall from today: Met Office

KARACHI: Pakistan met office has forecast another spell of rainfall in Karachi and other parts of country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a new spell of monsoon rains to begin in Karachi and other parts of the country from today.

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions, while light to moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday and Friday, according to the forecast.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in the country and likely to intensify next 24 hours. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Rains or wind-thunderstorm are expected at isolated places in Lower Sindh ( Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions), Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat divisions, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, met office report said.

Widespread rains or wind-thunderstorm are expected in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Central and South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions) and Gilgit-Baltistan, at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat divisions.

Rains occurred at isolated places in Bannu, Kohat, D.I.Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Thatta divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday.

