Karachi to receive rain with dust storm this evening: Met official

KARACHI: A weather official has predicted dust storm with light rainfall in Karachi this evening, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has forecast light rainfall with storm in the metropolis this evening. The city is expected to receive another bout of the rainfall on Friday evening.

This pre-monsoon wet spell in Karachi will continue for the next two days, chief meteorologist further said.

The Met Office had earlier forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi with chances of dust storm and light rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi.

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea penetrating Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office.

Karachi experiencing a cloudy hot and humid weather, while the sea breeze has been suspended. Humidity level in the city reached to 78 percent last night, which is expected to go down with expected rainfall today.

Sindh’s desert district of Tharparkar today received the first pre-monsoon rain of this season. Light rainfall lashed the region with gusty winds.

Rain with thunderstorm lashed several districts of Sindh on Thursday.

Showers were reported in Shikarpur, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur and surrounding areas. Rain turned the weather pleasant.

Low-lying areas in Sukkur submerged into rainwater due to continued rainfall.

Earlier, the met office had forecast “Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June wet spell.”

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

