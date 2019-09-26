Karachi receives another bout of rainfall causing outages in many areas

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi deprived of power supply after the city receives another spell of showers on Thursday afternoon, ARY News reported.

Gulshan Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, SITE area, Nazimabad, Gharibabad, Civic Centre, Surjani Town and Korangi areas received rainfall in a brief wet spell in the port city this afternoon.

A tree was collapsed at Gol Park in Azizabad bringing down the power supply wires on the road.

Local people fearing a fatal incident due to presence of live electric wires on the road.

Several areas of the city deprived of power supply with the first drops of the rainfall.

Power supply disrupted at Azizabad, Gharibabad, Dastagir, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Moinabad and Lasi Para during the rain.

The met office earlier, forecast scattered rainfall in the city on today and tomorrow (Friday).

Karachi undergoing an interesting spell of weather with an interplay between hot and humid weather and rainfall.

The weather office has predicted a hot and humid weather likely to continue in the city till 27th September 2019 with maximum temperature to remain in range between 37 – 39ºC.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Umerkot districts in the south of Sindh.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents are penetrating in northeastern and southeastern parts of Pakistan.

These fresh monsoon currents are likely to continuously prevail during the next 4 to 6 days, the weather forecast said.

Average temperatures are likely to drop in most parts of the country during the coming week, according to the weather prediction.

