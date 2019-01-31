Karachi receives rain at night, weather turns cold

KARACHI: Weather turned cold after the city received light rain in different parts and its adjacent areas on Wednesday night.

According to meteorological department, heavy rain was reported in Sohrab Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir, Lasbela, Patel Para, MA Jinnah Road, North Karachi, New Karachi and North Nazimabad. While other parts of the port city, including, Saddar, Golimar and Liaquatabad and adjoining areas received light rain which turned the weather chillier.

Power outages were also reported in many parts of the city after downpour started at night.

However, the meteorological office says there was no chance of rain in Karachi on Thursday, but stated that intermittent rainfall will continue in the other parts of the province, adding that the weather in the city on Thursday would be partly cloudy and the minimum temperature would range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave rolled in across Pakistan again on Wednesday day morning as it snowed in several areas while it rained in other regions.

The Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Kalat, Quetta and Zhob divisions.

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall was also reported in Islamabad, Peshawar and Hazara.

Comments

comments