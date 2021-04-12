Karachi to remain hot and humid today, says PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office on Monday reported hot and humid weather in the city with maximum temperature ranges 36 – 38 ºCelsius, ARY News reported.

The mercury will go down to 34 – 36 and 33 – 35 ºCelsius in next two days, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Humidity in the morning reported 74 percent, which is predicted to remain between 40 – 50 pct in the evening today.

Winds have changed direction today to the West or Southwest. Yesterday the winds were blowing from the Northwest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for April predicted one or two heat waves in plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak temperatures are expected to remain normal in upper half of the country and slightly above normal in the south and southwest, according to the weather forecast.

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms in April, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sea-breeze, which has a refreshing effect over the city’s weather, was also suspended during the recent spell of the hot and dry weather.

