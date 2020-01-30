This restaurant in Karachi serves food in a unique way

A restaurant in Karachi serves food in a unique way to make your dining experience memorable.

Toy trains have replaced waiters at this restaurant as customers’ orders are served via train.

The eatery has a specially designed train track which is connected to all the tables. Once a customer’s delicious food is ready, it is put on trays attached to a toy train which then departs from the Station House to deliver food at the table.

کراچی کے منفرد ریسٹورنٹ میں ٹرین ویٹر کی متبادل بن گئی، گاہک کے آرڈر پر ٹرین کھانا کھلاتی ہے۔#BakhabarSavera pic.twitter.com/w6w7itssUG — Bakhabar Savera (@bakhabarsavera) January 30, 2020

Due to this exciting feature, the restaurant has attracted a lot of customers. When Bakhabar Savera’s team asked people why they opted for the restaurant, they said its because of the ‘train.’

