This restaurant in Karachi serves food in a unique way

Karachi restaurant

A restaurant in Karachi serves food in a unique way to make your dining experience memorable. 

Toy trains have replaced waiters at this restaurant as customers’ orders are served via train.

The eatery has a specially designed train track which is connected to all the tables. Once a customer’s delicious food is ready, it is put on trays attached to a toy train which then departs from the Station House to deliver food at the table.

Due to this exciting feature, the restaurant has attracted  a lot of customers. When Bakhabar Savera’s team asked people why they opted for the restaurant, they said its because of the ‘train.’

