Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Coronavirus: School sealed in Karachi over violating closure orders

Karachi School Sealed

KARACHI: Registration of a private school on Thursday was suspended in Karachi over violating the orders of province-wide school closure, ARY News reported.

A private school situated in city’s area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 6 was sealed by the Director Private Institution Sindh during his surprise visits in the city.

The report has been sent to the Education Minister Saeed Ghani about the suspension of school’s registration.

It may be noted that the Sindh government after consultation with all the stakeholders announced to close the educational institutes of the province till June 1.

Read more: Coronavirus: Sindh govt extends closure of educational institutions    

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by  Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, last week.

On the occasion, he had said that the coronavirus has become endemic, therefore the government has to take drastic measures to contain it.

The cabinet meeting had also proposed to discourage every kind of gathering, including marriage, social and religious gatherings across the province.

The government had also postponed annual matriculation exams, scheduled from March 16 in Sindh.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

61-year-old coronavirus patient treated at PIMS, declared virus-free: sources

Pakistan

Doctors team reach Sukkur, begins screening of pilgrims

Pakistan

Hamza Shehbaz’s judicial remand extended till March 27

Pakistan

Coronavirus: Pakistan’s tally of cases rises to 299


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close