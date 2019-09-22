Karachi’s seashore littered with dead sea creatures, fish

KARACHI: Karachi’s seashores faced with worst kind of pollution, thousands of dead sea creatures wash up on shore, rotting, dead carcasses start to stink, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The metropolis, home to the Arabian Sea has been facing a pollution emergency, the megacity with an enormous population and next to none cleanliness and garbage disposal mechanics start to become a garbage dump with each passing day.

Flocks of birds have started to descend on the seashores to eat the dead sea life, a worrying sign for the airports and airplanes flying in the region.

Members of the Sindh Assembly have grown fearful of the recent Dengue virus outbreak in Pakistan, which has claimed more than 2000 people in Karachi alone.

Members of Sindh Assembly got the assembly sprayed with anti-dengue spray after the pandemic increases it’s spread in the region.

