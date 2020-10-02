Karachi shopkeepers arrested over physically assaulting female customers

KARACHI: Shopkeepers in Karachi’s Hyderi Market have been arrested by police officials on Friday after a viral video showed them misbehaving and physically assaulting female customers, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in a cloth shop in Karachi’s Hyderi Market where the shopkeeper misbehaved with the female visitors and ended up physically assaulting them after a heated exchange of slurs.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The women allegedly vexed the shopkeeper by asking him to unfold more cloth-rolls but not buying anything.

READ: Nehal Hashmi, sons arrested for beating on-duty policemen in Karachi

The shopkeeper reportedly misbehaved with them and then assaulted them physically. Upon physically touching and pushing them, the women retaliated and struggled to stop him from doing so to which he forcefully pushed them so they fell over.

It caused a furore in the market as public gathered and later the police arrived at the scene. However, the victims, female customers, refused to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) of the assault.

The footage of the event has also been released which went viral on the social media building resentment amongst the viewers who demanded the arrest and due punishment to the shopkeepers.

