KARACHI: A Karachi police report submitted with the Sindh High Court on Friday revealed lack of security at the shrines across the city as only 58 cops were deployed at the 313 shrines, ARY NEWS reported.

The details were submitted in the response to a plea in the top provincial court over lack of security arrangements at the shrines. A report submitted by the Additional Inspector General Karachi on Friday proved the worst expectations true.

It revealed that around 58 cops are deployed at 313 shrines in the city and there were at least 131 shrines in the city without deployment of any security personnel.

The district-wise division of these religious sites included at least 29 shrines in district East, 41 in Malir and 61 in Korangi.

One of the biggest and most visited shrines in Karachi that is of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine only has a deployment of eight to 10 personnel in a single shift.

Giving details of the total number of shrines in the city, the report said that there are 13 shrines in district South, 45 in district Central, 71 in district West, 29 in district East, 41 in Malir and 61 in Kornagi area while 53 shrines are also located in the City area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the militant outfits have targeted these places in the past via suicide or planted bombings claiming the lives of many innocent people.

The Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazar has also come under attack twice in the past, however, a major incident in this regard in the province occurred when Sehwan shrine was bombed claiming lives of at least 80 devotees.

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at that time had announced a government plan to increase security at the shrines and other sensitive places.

