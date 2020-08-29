‘Karachi, Sindh will never be left alone’: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that Karachi and rest of Sindh will never be left alone amid rain crisis, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, President Dr Arif Alvi said that cooperation between the federal and the Sindh government is a ‘positive development.

He said this cooperation can do wonders not only during the current devastating crisis due to heavy seasonal downpour, but would also be helpful in future planning.

A positive development. Cooperation between the Fed & Prov Govts can do wonders during this devastating crisis & also in the future in making of Storm Drains, Sewage Treatment, Solid Waste Managemnt, Fresh Water Supply & Transport. Karachi & rest of Sindh will never be left alone https://t.co/rCXZ9HITfR — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 29, 2020

The president said this cooperation will also be helpful during this devastating crisis and in making of storm drains, sewage treatment, solid waste management, freshwater supply and transport in future.

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that the federal government, along with Sindh government, was moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

In a series of tweets, PM Imran had said, “The whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation and suffering, there is a positive development.”

“My and Sindh governments have agreed to resolve three major problems of Karachi.”

