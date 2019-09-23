Defected weapon causes robbers to flee, officer fatally wounded in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Police has become synonymous with ineptness and rampant corruption, a defected firearm almost cost a police officer’s life in a shootout today, ARY News reported on Monday.

Samnabad area of Karachi saw a shootout between cops and robbers earlier in the day.

The police were informed about a robbery in the vicinity and they made it to the scene of the crime, the robbers who were still present at the scene opened fire at the law enforcers, a firing exchange ensued.

During the exchange of fire, a police officer’s bullet got stuck in the chamber of his government-issued pistol.

This gave the robbers an opening and they shot at the officer, wounding him fatally.

The robbers ran away while the police officer was shifted to the nearest medical facility.

CCTV footage of the entire debacle has been acquired and shows the entire melee going down.

The pistol along with a huge contingent of ammunition and firearms was recently purchased by the Government of Sindh in its efforts to modernize policing.

Comments

comments