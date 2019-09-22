Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 40°C

KARACHI: Karachites experienced a very hot and dry day as mercury surged to 40.2°C in the city on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, “A moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue in Karachi and southern parts of Sindh. Maximum temperature is likely to remain 39 – 41ºC today and 37-39ºC during next two days.”

Surface wind was likely to blow from Northeast/East today and becoming East/Southeast very next day and then West/Southwest, read the statement.

The met office further said that humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday. However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at Rawalpindi, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir tomorrow.

Earlier on September 20, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had warned Karachi to remain prepared for another bout of heat wave in the city from Saturday.

Temperature in the port city soaring in recent days after the last monsoon rainfall on September 03.

According to the weather office maximum temperature in the metropolis on Friday (today) will remain between 37 – 39 o Celsius, which will hit to maximum 40 ºCelsius on Saturday.

