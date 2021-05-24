KARACHI: A local restaurant in Karachi’s Mauripur area has Monday assaulted ARY News media team that was assigned to record and cover the flagrant violations of Covid SOPs played out there, injuring the technical team and damaging expensive equipment.

The incident took place in Mauripur Police Station remits where the ARY News team was informed that blatant Covid policy violations were taking place despite stricter smart lockdown regulations announced by the Sindh government.

When the ARY News reporter along with the cameraman and technical team reached the scene and began recording and reporting the event, the restaurant staff charged at them and battered them. The camera of the team was also snatched.

READ: Sindh public transport allowed 50pc occupancy with strict SOP adherence

After the event, District City police took cognizance of the issue and arrested at least six of the restaurant staff reportedly involved in the assault.

Deputy Inspector General South Javed Akbar Riaz has ordered an inquiry into the assault event and directed concerned Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarfaraz Nawaz for a proper investigation.

READ: Dozens of shops sealed in Karachi over violation of COVID-19 lockdown

Separately today, the administration has come into action against violation of COVID-19 lockdown as dozens of shops were sealed during raids in Karachi.

The South District administration has intensified raids to take action against the violators of COVID-19 restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A local hotel’s hall was sealed in Saddar where a wedding ceremony was being organised, whereas, a restaurant, gym, garment store and a milk shop were also sealed in DHA.

