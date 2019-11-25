Karachi SSP to face music over target killer’s video involving CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday mulled over options to take action against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, ARY NEWS reported.

The action was planned after a target killer- Yousuf aka Thelay Wala- under the SSP custody had alleged in a video statement that he had met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

On Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam submitted a report-prepared by Deputy Inspector General Of Police (DIGP) East- to the chief minister, detailing how the accused video statement was provided to the media.

The meeting between the chief minister and IGP Sindh lasted for more than four hours at the Chief Minister House. Murad Ali Shah, who was also accompanied by the provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, expressed his dissatisfaction over the report after the IGP tried to persuade him.

The meeting mulled over different options against the Karachi police official including sending him on forced leave for three months or transferring him to another province over the alleged leaking of the video.

The meeting also mulled over strategy to avoid such irresponsible acts in the future.

Read More: MQM-L target killer behind 96 murders arrested

Murad had earlier entrusted the Sindh police chief and Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon with the task of conducting an inquiry into the matter. He termed a video clip of Yusuf alias Thelewala a pre-planned conspiracy against him.

“I have also asked them to find out as to how a selected reporter(s) was allowed to record the statement of the accused on his mobile phone,” he had said, adding apart from the video, he couldn’t find any mention of his meeting with the accused in a press conference the SSP East had held to announce the arrest of the accused.

The chief minister denied ever meeting with the accused arrested for his alleged involvement in murders of 96 people.

Sindh CM said it was quite surprising for him that an effort was made to establish his connection with the mass-murderer, adding this attempt is bound to fall flat for being “unfounded and malafide.”

Speaking at a press conference on Nov 21, SSP East Azfar Mahesar said the anti-street crime squad and Soldier Bazaar police arrested Yusuf alias Thelewala and seized a TT pistol, grenade and a motorbike from his possession. He said the suspect belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London.

The police officer said the accused revealed to have killed 96 persons.

Comments

comments