Karachi SSU captures notorious ‘match fixer’ running bookies’ network

KARACHI: In their bid to curb match fixing attempts, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sindh police claimed to have arrested one notorious fixer in a raid who the personnel claimed have been running the fixing network for a year, ARY News reported.

As the police moved against alleged bookies who have become active during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, the SSU raided Bahadurabad area earlier today and detained Mubin alias Dhoraji.

According to police, Mubin has been operating, for over a year now, a match fixing set up with a network of many bookies.

The SSU unit further said Mubin’s network extends over to other parts of the country as some of his bookies operate from Lahore as well. His network has been active in spot fixing attempts in the PSL 6.

READ: Police claim arrest of three bookies from Karachi

Earlier yesterday in a similar bid, SIU claimed to arrest three internationally associated bookies, who became active during the ongoing PSL 6.

According to the SIU, a raid was carried out in Mubina Town area of the city to arrest three bookies who have been identified as Kashif, Muhammad Muzzamil and Ahmed Raza.

“The group of bookies got activated during the ongoing PSL 6,” they said adding that weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession besides LEAs also getting hold of a laptop, internet device, LCDs and other material used by the bookmakers.

