Karachi’s second street library to be setup in Lyari: Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday announced to establish a second street library in the city at Balock Chowk (roundabout) in Lyari, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the library would help in promoting reading culture in the country, especially in Karachi. “The second library is established with the support of district administration South,” he said.

The commissioner Karachi while inspecting development works at the street library said that it would be completed by the end of July.

The library will have books relating to literature, poetry, history, and general knowledge. “A special section of children literature will also be established at the library,” he said adding that it would help in promoting the country’s culture among children.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first of its kind street library was inaugurated in Karachi surrounding the Metropole building on the birthday of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 2019.

The project of the street library is an initiative of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani which was inaugurated today in a prestigious ceremony. Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah attended the event as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said he has tasked deputy commissioners of each district to establish street library after deciding its venue. He said that the administration is bringing improvements in Karachi over directives of Sindh chief minister and chief secretary.

He said that the initiative was taken to revive the culture of book reading which should be appreciated and promoted. The chief secretary praised the efforts of the Commissioner Karachi for taking a creative initiative.

