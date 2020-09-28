Parts of Karachi suffer prolonged gas load-shedding

KARACHI: Several areas of Karachi experienced prolonged and unannounced gas load-shedding on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a major part of the port city experienced a gas outage for hours starting from 4 pm today. Residents of several areas, including Orangi Town, Raees Amrohi Colony, Chishti Nagar and Baldia town have been suffering gas load shedding since 4 pm today.

The residents said that they could not cook food owing to the gas load shedding. The residents demanded of the government to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers.

Read More: Gas shortfall due to Sindh govt hindering new pipe-line: Omar Ayub

Earlier on September 22, the gas shortfall in Karachi was due to Sindh Government’s rigidity as Peoples Party-led government had not given right of way to the proposed gas pipeline, Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources had said.

Taking to Twitter, a social media micro-blogging platform, he had blamed the shortfall of gas in Karachi industries and households to the Sindh government. The PTI minister had said that he had been after the provincial authorities for past one and half year for the new gas pipeline, “but they [Sindh government] have not budged”

He had been referring to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) proposed gas pipeline which awaits approval by the Sindh Government.

