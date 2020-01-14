Minimum temperature plunges on weekend nights in Karachi

KARACHI: The ongoing cold wave will persist in Karachi till January 20 to 21 as the minimum temperature will further drop on Friday and Saturday, an official of the weather department said today.

The minimum temperature in city will likely to plunge to 06 degree Celsius on Friday and Saturday nights, Pakistan Meteorological Department spokesperson Anjum Nazeer said.

The minimum temperature in Karachi will be 7.5 degree Celsius today, while the maximum temperature will remain between 21-23 degree Celsius.

Cold and dry weather will prevail today as northerly/northeasterly winds are blowing with a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, the met office said.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas and north Balochistan. However, cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Widespread rain occurred in districts of Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan while at scattered places in districts of north Balochistan in past 24 hours. Snowfall also recorded in Kalam, Malam Jabba, Murree, Bunji, Astore, Chillas, Chitral, Drosh, Skardu, Bagrote, Parachinar and Dir.

Fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and DG Khan districts of Punjab and Sukkur, Larkana and Padidan in Sindh during night and morning hours.

The lowest minimum temperature today recordedat Skardu and Kalat -13°Celsius, Quetta -11°C, Bagrote -09°C, Parachinar -08°C, Kalam, Astore -07°Celsius, Malamjabba -06°C and Dalbandin -05°Celsius.

