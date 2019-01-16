Karachi: Three suspects including a fugitive arrested in overnight raids

KARACHI: The city police on late Tuesday night arrested three suspects from different areas of the city. One of the suspects was wanted to cops, ARY News reported.

According to police, a drug-dealer was taken into custody from Sharafi Goth late night, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Malir said, adding that contraband was recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a fugitive suspect identified as Akbar was arrested from Shah Latif Town following a police operation conducted Tuesday night, the SSP added. Further, during a raid in Sachal Goth, Abid — a wanted suspect — was arrested, he added.

Couple of days ago, Google image saving feature helped police to identify and arrest the two suspects involved in mobile snatching in Karachi.

Two street criminals, Nadeem and Majid, on December 27, had snatched a mobile from a woman in Defence area of Karachi and flew from the scene.

SSP central said that the mobile snatchers took selfie and pictures from the stolen mobile, unaware of the fact that their selfie were getting saved on Google drive.

He said that a police team using the location locator and National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) data reached right to the doorsteps of the mobile snatchers and took them into custody.

