Karachi to brace another hot day of Eid holidays

KARACHI: The hot weather spell continuing in Karachi during Eid holidays as mercury likely to remain between 36-38 degree Celsius on Friday, quoting weather department, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in its forecast predicted 70-80 percent humidity in port city in the morning, which will go down to 50-60 percent in evening. The wind speed has been recorded at 24 KM per hour.

The wind direction today will remain westerly or south westerly, the met office predicted.

On the other hand, the PMD has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in central and southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, said the met office.

Yesterday maximum temperature in the country was recorded 48°C in Jacobabad and 47°C in Mithi, Padidan, Sibbi, Sh. Benazirabad & Rohri.

Last week, the meteorological department had predicted that the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will recede.

According to the PMD, the monsoon rains are expected in Karachi from July.

In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.

