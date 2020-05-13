Karachi to receive light rain today, tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi tonight and Thursday morning, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast presence of fresh westerly wave in Pakistan from Iran between till May 16.

Karachi is expected to receive light rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, while there are no chances of heavy rainfall in the city, said MET department.

The weather in the port city will remain partially clouded today with maximum temperature upto 36 degree centigrade.

Meanwhile, rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-five, Quetta twenty, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad fifteen and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

