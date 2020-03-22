Karachi to receive light rain tonight: Met office

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to experience rain tonight under the effect of a new system of winds, entering the country from the west, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a forecast made by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi to experience light rain tonight (Sunday) and heavy rainfall is expected in megacity on March 27 and 27.

Widespread rain thunderstorm with gusty winds (a few hailstorms) is expected in Balochistan on Sunday and Monday, while Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab to receive thunderstorm on Monday and Tuesday.

Widespread rain thunderstorm is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday to Wednesday, according to MET office.

Dust-thunderstorm-rain (a few hailstorms) is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Dadu, Larkana, Karachi and Hyderabad during Sunday(evening) and Monday.

However, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The temperature of some major cities recorded on Sunday morning:

Islamabad 12 degree, Lahore 15, Peshawar 13, Karachi 24, Quetta 11 and Muzaffarabad 8, Gilgit 10 and Murree 6 degree centigrade.

